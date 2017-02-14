

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's testimony before Congress today and tomorrow. Investors are waiting to see whether Yellen will offer clues to the timing of the next interest-rate increase amid signs of inflation steadily firming.



Chinese shares ended flat after data showed China's consumer price inflation accelerated to a 32-month high in January and producer prices climbed at the fastest pace since 2011, reinforcing market expectations the central bank will continue with monetary-tightening policies.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed 1.09 points or 0.03 percent higher at 3,217.93 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower at 23,703 in late trade.



China's consumer inflation rose an annual 2.5 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said today. That exceeded forecasts for 2.4 percent and was up from 2.1 percent in December.



The producer price index climbed an annual 6.9 percent - topping expectations for 6.6 percent and up sharply from 5.5 percent in the previous month.



Japanese shares ended in the red after the yen strengthened on news that Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned over revelations that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.



The Nikkei average tumbled 220.17 points or 1.13 percent to 19,238.98 while the broader Topix index closed 0.97 percent lower at 1,539.12. Camera maker Nikon fell as much as 14.60 percent after the company widened its net loss forecast for fiscal 2016.



Toshiba lost 8 percent after delaying the release of financial results. Kirin Holdings lost 3.2 percent after the company agreed to sell its struggling Brazilian beer and soft drink business to Heineken International for about 77 billion yen.



Australian shares snapped a five-day winning streak as banks gave up early gains. Upbeat business confidence data, rallying iron ore and copper prices and a rebound in oil prices during Asian trading helped limit the downside.



The National Australia Bank's Business Survey confidence index came in at 10 for January, up from December's 6 and marking the highest reading in almost three years. The business conditions index hit its highest level in nearly a decade, suggesting that the economy is strengthening.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 5.50 points or 0.10 percent to 5,755.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed down 2 points or 0.03 percent at 5,810.90. The big four banks fell between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent. Miners ended mixed even as the surge in iron ore prices continued to defy market expectations. BHP Billiton lost about 1 percent while rival Rio Tinto rose 0.3 percent.



Energy stocks closed broadly lower after oil prices fell by about 2 percent overnight on signs of rising U.S. crude output. SeaLink Travel Group, Ridley Corp, Treasury Wine Estate and Cochlear dropped 3-5 percent after reporting their first-half results.



Seoul shares ended a tad lower amid selling by foreign investors. While the benchmark Kospi slid 4.08 points or 0.20 percent to 2,074.57, the South Korean won rose over 1 percent to hit its highest level in more than three months.



New Zealand shares rose on optimism for an improving U.S. economy under Trump. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index finished 15.39 points or 0.22 percent higher at 7,150.89, with Port of Tauranga and Sky Network Television climbing over 2 percent each.



NZX shares fell 2.6 percent after the stock market operator blamed the jump in expenditure on several one-off factors for a slump in annual profit.



Indian shares were marginally higher and the Taiwan Weighted inched up 0.1 percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 1.3 percent, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving down half a percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was down 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose again to hit fresh record closing highs, with financials and industrials leading the charge, on expectations that President Donald Trump will soon present his promised tax cut plan. The Dow climbed 0.7 percent while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 gained about half a percent each.



