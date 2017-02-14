Leading UK convenience retailer using JDA solutions to improve product availability and offer shopper-centric range planning in order to drive increased sales and enhanced customer satisfaction

JDA Software Group, Inc., today announced that leading UK convenience food retailer the Co-op has chosen to implement a broad spectrum of JDA's space planning and assortment solutions as part of its Retail Transformation Programme. The Co-op's implementation of JDA Floor Planning Plus, JDA Assortment Optimization, JDA Assortment Generator, JDA Category Knowledge Base, JDA Planogram Generator, JDA Space Automation Professional and JDA Channel Clustering will enable the company to offer shopper-centric range planning to drive sales and increase efficiency while boosting customer satisfaction.

The Co-op operates 2,500 convenience stores across the UK, and its Retail Transformation Programme is powering its drive to cement its position as the country's number one convenience food retailer. In order to support aggressive growth plans, the Co-op required a next generation space planning and assortment solution and chose JDA to be implemented alongside SAP, to meet its needs. Through creating better localised ranges, improving on-shelf availability, and increasing in-store stock levels, JDA will enable the Co-op to deliver on its local ranging strategy, while meeting shoppers' in-store requirements, maintaining profitability and increasing sales. The implementation will start in February 2017.

Cheryl Marshall, Co-op Retail Chief Information Officer at the Co-op, said: "JDA's best-in-class space planning and assortment management solutions will play a key role in our next phase of renewing the Co-op, as we continue to invest in the business. Localised store ranges and improved stock levels will allow us to further our growth and ensure that our customers feel confident their local store can meet their grocery shopping needs."

"We are excited to be part of the Co-op's business transformation journey," said Franck Lheureux, regional vice president, sales, EMEA, at JDA. "The UK convenience food store market is extremely competitive, so it is vital that retailers can offer their local customers the right goods at the right time. Combined with the digital transformation underway and the age of 'me' commerce, retailers need to keep one step ahead of customer expectations. With our space planning and assortment management solutions, the Co-op will be able to successfully deliver an advanced space localisation strategy to remain competitive and profitable in today's fast paced consumer-driven market."

Additional Resources:

Find out how JDA can help satisfy customer requirements, while maximizing profitability in our solution guide here.

Download this eBook: Are You Prepared to Customize Assortments?

Learn more about the future of space and category management in this JDA Future Series paper.

Tweet this: @JDASoftware to Help the Co-op Transform its Retail IT Strategy: http://bit.ly/2llbtu0

About JDA Software Group, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading provider of seamless supply chain planning and execution solutions for retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers and wholesale distributors. Our unmatched solution portfolio enables our clients to reduce costs, increase profitability and improve visibility so they can deliver on customer promises every time. More than 4,000 global customers run JDA, including 73 of the top 100 retailers, 71 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 13 of the top 16 3PLs. With JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

RSS Feeds:

JDA press releases: https://jda.com/rss?feed=press

JDA news: https://jda.com/rss?feed=news

JDA events: https://jda.com/rss?feed=events

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog: http://blog.jda.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

"JDA" is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "JDA" is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005037/en/

Contacts:

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Jolene Peixoto, +1 978-475-0524

Director, Corporate Communications

jolene.peixoto@jda.com