As an island nation the United Kingdom is reliant on sub-sea cable infrastructure for international communications and increasingly for power from offshore wind continental imports.

In 2015 the European Subsea Cables Association (formerly known as Subsea Cables UK), in partnership with the Crown Estate commissioned an independent report from Huddersfield University for an economic and social valuation of the impact that Subsea Cable infrastructure has on the UK.

ESCA Chair, Peter Jamieson of Virgin Media advised "The value of the infrastructure our members have installed into the UK goes far beyond the revenue that they generate. Our very way of life is dependent on these cables to provide the internet, global communications and global trade to the UK. Also, power imported from mainland Europe and from offshore wind is an essential part of the UK's power mix"

The report estimates that "subsea cable infrastructure delivers in the region of £65 billion of value to the UK economy", and then goes on to give a full quantitative and qualitative analysis of the value these cables bring to UK plc.

Jamieson added "A report highlighting the importance of sub-sea cables has been long overdue. This is an wholly independent report, and I would like to thank Huddersfield University for their work in producing it"

The final report has now been released and is available freely from the 'News' section of the ESCA website.

About ESCA

The European Subsea Cables Association is a forum of national and international companies which own, operate or service submarine cables in European and surrounding waters.

The principal goal of the European Subsea Cables Association is the promotion of marine safety and the safeguarding of submarine cables from man-made and natural hazards, including:

Serving as a vehicle for the exchange of technical and legal information pertaining to submarine systems without compromising the commercial and market aims of individual companies.

Liaising with all relevant parties affected by the installation and operation of submarine cables in European and surrounding waters.

Funding of projects which are agreed to be beneficial for the protection of submarine cable systems.

