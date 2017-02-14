Leading automotive supplier renews multi-year network contract to connect key markets in Europe, Americas and Asia

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications, today announced the renewal for a multi-year agreement with automotive supplier Autoneum to provide a fully managed, end-to-end Hybrid network solution, by connecting 50 sites across more than 20 countries in Europe, North and South America and Asia. Autoneum is the market leader in acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles and a highly respected premium partner of nearly all automobile manufacturers throughout the world.

"Customer excellence is a key success factor for Autoneum and it is our mission to create the highest value for our customers. With our global production facilities located in close vicinity of our customers, it is crucial that we are seamlessly connected at all times regardless of the location," said Georg Kvas, Global IT Manager Infrastructure, Autoneum. "GCX's unrivalled global IP VPN coverage and its ability to deliver outstanding global support with strong in-country capabilities give us the competitive edge to further innovate and drive customer efficiency."

As part of the agreement, GCX will deliver a comprehensive end-to-end managed hybrid communication platform that enables Autoneum to securely connect its own affiliated companies, joint ventures and licensees across a resilient and scalable Global Network, while optimizing cost and efficiencies to bridge its network operations into a seamless function with a single, centralized point of management.

"Ensuring operational excellence is a key success factor for both Autoneum and GCX, and we are proud to have supported Autoneum's business growth for more than a decade," said André Schadt, General Manager Central and Eastern Europe, Global Cloud Xchange. "Our global reach and world-class delivery capabilities will continue to support Autoneum to drive measurable results in today's automotive industry."

Managed Hybrid Networks from GCX offer reliable and seamless end-to-end enterprise WAN communications for the agile world. Delivered as a fully-managed service, including CPE and connectivity and irrespective of underlying technology or telecoms providers, GCX's Managed Hybrid Networks provide high performance, cost effective and scalable connectivity in almost any country in the world, meeting critical enterprise networking needs, and giving customers the ideal mixture of reach, value for money, service and flexibility. Building on this unrivalled pedigree of providing global managed hybrid WANs, GCX has recently introduced CLOUD X WAN, a complementary, fully-managed SD-WAN service, offering zero-touch provisioning, dynamic traffic routing and Virtualized Network Functions, all of which are designed to be fully interoperable with the GCX Managed Network Services portfolio.

About Global Cloud Xchange

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications, offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions customized for carriers, enterprises and new media companies. GCX owns the world's largest private undersea cable system spanning more than 67,000 route kms which, seamlessly integrated with Reliance Communications' 200,000 route kms of domestic optic fiber backbone, provides a robust Global Service Delivery Platform. With connections to 40 key business markets worldwide spanning Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East, GCX delivers Managed Services to more than 160 countries and offer extensive VPLS-enabled Ethernet network capabilities globally. GCX is equipped to support businesses through the deployment of next generation Enterprise solutions across its Cloud Delivery Networks.

About Autoneum

Autoneum is the globally leading automobile supplier in acoustic and thermal management for vehicles. Autoneum develops and produces multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection and thereby enhances vehicle comfort. Autoneum's innovative products and technologies make vehicles quieter, safer and lighter. They not only protect against noise and heat but thanks to their lightweight also reduce the vehicle weight and therefore fuel consumption and emissions. The world's largest vehicle manufacturers in Europe, North America, South America and Asia benefit as customers and partners from Autoneum's innovative materials and technologies for automobile noise and heat protection. Autoneum is represented at around 50 locations in over 20 countries and employs more than 11,000 people across the world, 5% of them in Switzerland. The headquarters of the stock listed company is in Winterthur, Switzerland.

