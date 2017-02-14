Investor meeting on 24 February 2017 Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its Consolidated Financial Statements for 2016 and fourth quarter results after market closing on Thursday 23 February 2017.



Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Gylfi Sigfússon, CEO, and Hilmar Pétur Valgardsson, CFO, will present the company's financial results for 2016 and the fourth quarter results.



The meeting will be held on Friday 24 February 2017 at the company's headquarters in Korngardar 2 in Reykjavík and starts at 8:30 a.m. (GMT). Breakfast will be served from 8:15.



The meeting's presentation will be available after the meeting on the company's investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.



The investor meeting will be broadcasted on Eimskip's Facebook page, using Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/Eimskip/. The meeting will be conducted in Icelandic and the broadcast starts at 8:30 a.m.