

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) were trading around 3 percent higher in the morning trading in Zurich after the Swiss banking giant said it plans to cut more than 5,500 jobs in the year 2017 after reporting a narrower net loss in its fourth quarter. Looking ahead, the company said it is well positioned to capture profitable growth opportunities and benefit from improved market conditions.



The company noted that by end-2017, it expects adjusted operating expenses at constant FX rates to be below 18.5 billion francs, including the incremental headcount reduction. The company is committed to delivering on its end-2018 target with cost base of below 17.0 billion francs.



Regarding the current trading, the company said it has experienced continued momentum in January across Wealth Management and Investment Banking. The bank has seen positive inflows across each of Wealth Management businesses. Significant rebound in client activity levels across capital markets and trading also reported, with Credit and Securitized Products revenues up over 100 percent year-on-year.



For the fourth quarter, Credit Suisse's net loss attributable to shareholders was 2.35 billion Swiss francs, compared to a loss of 5.83 billion Swiss francs in the prior year. Loss per share narrowed to 1.12 francs from a loss of 3.28 francs a year earlier.



The latest fourth-quarter results included net litigation provisions of 2.17 billion francs, primarily relating to the settlement with the US Department of Justice regarding legacy residential mortgagebacked securities or RMBS business. The prior year results included a significant goodwill impairment charge of 3.80 billion francs.



Core income before taxes was 692 million francs, compared to loss of 5.12 billion francs a year ago. Credit Suisse reported an adjusted income before taxes of 171 million francs for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter net revenues increased 23 percent to 5.18 billion francs from 4.21 billion francs last year. Net revenues increased, primarily reflecting higher net revenues in Corporate Center, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and International Wealth Management.



Core results net revenues were 5.38 billion francs, 24 percent higher than last year.



Net interest income declined 26 percent from last year to 1.62 billion francs, while Commissions and fees income edged up 1 percent to 2.94 billion francs.



Assets under management grew 3.2 percent to 1.25 trillion francs from 1.21 trillion francs in the prior year.



Further, the company said its Board will propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 28 a distribution of 0.70 francs per share out of reserves from capital contributions for the financial year 2016.



Credit Suisse shares were trading at 15.27 francs, up 3.46 percent.



