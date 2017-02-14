Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia: Copper Market Analysis and Forecast to 2017" report to their offering.
The objectives of this market research report are to describe the current situation of the Russian copper market and to provide relevant information on production, exports, imports, and consumption and market conditions, changes that occurred in 2010, as well as build a forecast of the industry in the medium term to 2017
The report provides relevant information about the state of the Russian Copper market as of December 2011
The report contains:
Analysis and forecasts of market dynamics
The structure of consumption by region
An analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main participants
Analysis of export and import
Analysis of factors affecting the development of the market
Analysis of raw materials
Analysis of end-uses
Assessment and forecast of market development
Financial and economic profiles of the leading enterprises of the sector
Key Topics Covered:
Content
About
Index Box
1.Summary
2. Study Design
3. Classification of copper
4. Characterization of raw materials
5. Technology of production of copper
6. Characteristics of the Russian copper market
7. Characteristics of domestic copper production in 2005-2010 years
8. Characterization of copper prices
9. Characteristics of imports of copper on the Russian market
10. Characteristics of Russian exports of copper
11. Factors affecting the development of the copper market
12. Characteristics of copper consumption
13. Market forecast of copper in the 2011-2017 years
