Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia: Copper Market Analysis and Forecast to 2017" report to their offering.

The objectives of this market research report are to describe the current situation of the Russian copper market and to provide relevant information on production, exports, imports, and consumption and market conditions, changes that occurred in 2010, as well as build a forecast of the industry in the medium term to 2017

The report provides relevant information about the state of the Russian Copper market as of December 2011

The report contains:

Analysis and forecasts of market dynamics

The structure of consumption by region

An analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main participants

Analysis of export and import

Analysis of factors affecting the development of the market

Analysis of raw materials

Analysis of end-uses

Assessment and forecast of market development

Financial and economic profiles of the leading enterprises of the sector

Key Topics Covered:

Content

About

Index Box

1.Summary

2. Study Design

3. Classification of copper

4. Characterization of raw materials

5. Technology of production of copper

6. Characteristics of the Russian copper market

7. Characteristics of domestic copper production in 2005-2010 years

8. Characterization of copper prices

9. Characteristics of imports of copper on the Russian market

10. Characteristics of Russian exports of copper

11. Factors affecting the development of the copper market

12. Characteristics of copper consumption

13. Market forecast of copper in the 2011-2017 years

