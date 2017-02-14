Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Share Capital Reduction



DANA GROUP INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

("DANA" or the "Company")

Change in Number of Securities Outstanding

DANA, the Dubai-based real estate investment company, wishes to advise a significant change in its share register following the completion of a capital reduction approved by shareholders on 30 May 2016, details of which were contained in a Circular dated 5 May 2016 (the "Circular").

The Company is pleased to confirm that of the 1,268,049,125 Class A voting shares of GBP 0.005 (one halfpenny) each with ISIN: BSP014091040/ SEDOL no. BD3HCB3 ("Shares") previously in issue, all of the 1,018,759,378 which were scheduled for cancellation (the "Cancellation Shares" as defined in the Circular) have now been surrendered to the Company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, and cancelled.

Following the cancellation of the Cancellation Shares, the total no. of Shares and depository interests in Shares outstanding on the share register at close of business on 14 February 2017 will be therefore 249,289,747.

Muin El-Saleh, Chairman,

Dubai, 13 February 2017

This announcement, for the content of which the Directors of DANA accept responsibility, has been made after due and careful enquiry.

Enquiries:

Dana Group International Investment Limited:

Mustafa Saifuddin, Financial Manager: tel: +971 (0) 4 818 3030; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; more information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com and from http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=2074447

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0) 20 7464 4092; mobile: +971 (0) 50 856 9408/+44 (0) 750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Hugh Oram: tel: +44 (0) 20 7464 4096; e-mail: Hugh.Oram@kbrl.co.uk