

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in the three months ended December, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, slower than the 2.2 percent rise in the third quarter. Economists had expected the growth to ease to 2.0 percent.



In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 2.8 percent. The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.



On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth moderated to 1.5 percent in the December quarter from 2.0 percent in the prior quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP climbed 0.4 percent from the third quarter, when it rose by 0.3 percent.



