Bill and Melinda Gates Release 2017 Annual Letter: "Warren Buffett's Best Investment"

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Bill and Melinda Gates share their 2017 Annual Letter, "Warren Buffett's Best Investment." In 2006, Buffett donated the bulk of his fortune to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fight disease and reduce inequity. The letter addresses the world's progress in the past 25 years on global health and development issues, including cutting extreme poverty in half and reducing childhood deaths by half.Bill and Melinda Gates highlight their optimism for continued progress and outline areas of involvement from the foundation, which works in close collaboration with governments, health agencies, nonprofit organizations, and other philanthropic entities and individuals.

Read the letter to learn more at www.gatesletter.com.

