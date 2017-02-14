

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's economic growth eased in 2016, despite robust momentum in the second half of the year, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 1.4 percent in 2016, which was slower than the 1.6 percent expansion in 2015. The Portuguese economy expanded 0.9 percent in 2014.



The contribution of domestic demand to GDP growth decreased, reflecting the reduction in investment, and, to a lesser extent, the deceleration of private consumption, the agency said. Net external demand recorded a significantly less negative contribution than in 2015, it added.



In the fourth quarter, the year-on-year growth rate improved to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent in the previous three months. Economists had predicted a repeat of the third quarter performance. The economy expanded 0.9 percent in both first and second quarters.



The quarter-on-quarter growth rate eased to 0.6 percent from 0.8 percent in the previous three months. Economists had expected a much slower growth of 0.3 percent. The economy grew 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent in the first and second quarters, respectively.



