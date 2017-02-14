Finesse® Solutions Announces CellWorld Shanghai 2017 Executive Forum

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Finesse Solutions, Inc., a manufacturer of measurement and control solutions for life sciences process applications, announces the fourth CellWorld Shanghai Conference, an event specifically designed for innovators, visionaries and senior executives in bioprocessing.

The one-day conference will be held by invitation only at the InterContinental Shanghai Pudong, located at Pudong's Lujiazui Finance and Trade Zone on June 13, 2017. The theme of the event is "Continuous Bioprocessing in Asia." Finesse intends this forum as a platform for biopharma leaders to discuss trends and share their experiences in the implementation of continuous processing in Asia.

Invited speakers from Asia and the US will discuss the changing landscape of the biopharmaceutical industry in Asia, industry trends, and how to optimize their facilities. Case studies in continuous processing will be presented. Finesse will introduce innovative solutions for both upstream and downstream single-use bioprocessing with the use of novel measurement and advanced automation for continuous processing.

"We have had overwhelming responses to our CellWorld conferences and we are excited to host this fourth CellWorld forum in Shanghai," said Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO of Finesse Solutions. "Our objective is to provide a platform for the leaders of Asia biopharmaceuticals producers to exchange their views on industry trends and utilization of their manufacturing facility using innovation and technology, and to explore intelligent tools that help them in adapting continuous processing."

About Finesse Solutions, Inc.

California-based Finesse Solutions, Inc. has a proven record in providing turnkey, scalable solutions for single-use upstream bioprocessing. The Finesse product platform includes novel disposable sensors, modular automation hardware, and intelligent software that can harmonize data and technology transfer globally. Finesse also offers a complete set of services, including commissioning and validation, for the rapid and reliable deployment of single-use equipment. For more information, visit www.finesse.com.

