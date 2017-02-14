The following information is based on a press release from Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum) published on February 13, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Lundin Petroleum will propose that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) planned for March 2017, resolves in a distribution of shares in newly formed company International Petroleum Corporation (IPC), whereby every three (3) shares of Lundin Petroleum entitles their holders to receive one (1) share in IPC. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Lundin Petroleum (LUPE), according to one of the below alternatives.



For further information please see the attached file.



