EXCHANGE NOTICE 14.2.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 15.2.2017



10 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 15.2.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 14.2.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 15.2.2017



10 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 15.2.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



