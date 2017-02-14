Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 January 2017

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.5 Tech Mahindra 5.1 Marico 4.6 Standard Foods 4.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 4.1 Chroma Ate 3.3 Manila Water 3.0 Kotak Mahindra Bank 3.0 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Unicharm 3.0

2.7 Total 39.5 Geographical breakdown % India 33.9 Taiwan

Philippines 17.8

7.5 Hong Kong 6.5 Indonesia 4.4 Bangladesh 4.4 Thailand 3.8 Sri Lanka 3.2 Japan+

South Korea 2.7

2.7 Singapore

China 2.4

2.1 Malaysia 1.4 United States* 1.1 Net Current Assets 6.1 Total 100.0 Actual Gearing 0.0

+Represented by a company listed in Japan but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

*Represented by a company listed in the United States but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

Note: All percentages are based on total assets less current liabilities

