sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.02.2017 | 11:07
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 January 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.5
Tech Mahindra5.1
Marico4.6
Standard Foods4.2
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing4.1
Chroma Ate3.3
Manila Water3.0
Kotak Mahindra Bank3.0
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Unicharm		3.0
2.7
Total39.5
Geographical breakdown%
India33.9
Taiwan
Philippines		17.8
7.5
Hong Kong6.5
Indonesia4.4
Bangladesh4.4
Thailand3.8
Sri Lanka3.2
Japan+
South Korea		2.7
2.7
Singapore
China		2.4
2.1
Malaysia1.4
United States*1.1
Net Current Assets6.1
Total100.0
Actual Gearing0.0

+Represented by a company listed in Japan but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

*Represented by a company listed in the United States but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

Note: All percentages are based on total assets less current liabilities

- ENDS-

14 February 2017

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


© 2017 PR Newswire