Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 31 January 2017
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2017
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.5
|Tech Mahindra
|5.1
|Marico
|4.6
|Standard Foods
|4.2
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|4.1
|Chroma Ate
|3.3
|Manila Water
|3.0
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|3.0
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Unicharm
|3.0
2.7
|Total
|39.5
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|33.9
|Taiwan
Philippines
|17.8
7.5
|Hong Kong
|6.5
|Indonesia
|4.4
|Bangladesh
|4.4
|Thailand
|3.8
|Sri Lanka
|3.2
|Japan+
South Korea
|2.7
2.7
|Singapore
China
|2.4
2.1
|Malaysia
|1.4
|United States*
|1.1
|Net Current Assets
|6.1
|Total
|100.0
|Actual Gearing
|0.0
+Represented by a company listed in Japan but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.
*Represented by a company listed in the United States but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.
Note: All percentages are based on total assets less current liabilities
