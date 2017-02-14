

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results for February, Eurozone flash GDP estimates for the fourth quarter and industrial production figures for December are due. The German economic sentiment index is seen falling to 15 in February from 16.6 in January. According to the previous estimate the, the Eurozone economy expanded 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S.dollar, the yen and the franc, it rose against the pound.



The euro was worth 1.0618 against the greenback, 120.52 against the yen, 1.0666 against the franc and 0.8510 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX