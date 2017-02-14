Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (FSE: APYYD) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), wishes to announce that it has created innovative interactive features for the Light Museum in Rio de Janeiro (the "Museum"). The Museum is sponsored by Light - one of the main electricity distribution companies responsible for supplying power to over 10 million consumers in the city. YDreams Global, creative and technological partner of the project, has completed a major revamping of the Museum's facilities by introducing state-of-the-art interactive features that will be presented to visitors. "The key goal of this museum is to teach new generations the basic concepts of energy transformation and its safe, efficient usage in immersive and interactive forms which is one of our fields of expertise," explains Daniel Japiassu, YDreams Global's CEO.

Light commissioned YDreams to renew traditional attractions in addition to creating new experiences such as electronic games, multimedia panels and historical artefacts distributed in a covered area of approximately 3,000 square meters (32,292 square feet).

"The increase in turnout has confirmed that the interactive immersive environment that YDreams has created for the Museum has been a success in increasing traffic to the Museum. This validates YDreams value to show that the interactive and virtual reality experiences that YDreams creates tend to generate a significant increase in attendance and potential revenues for our clients," states Mr. Japiassu.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design, and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centred ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

YDreams Global announced on January 26, 2017 that it had entered into an MOU with CRTV to collaborate and to develop a virtual reality/ viewer immersion entertainment project that will be centered within the movie and entertainment industry. CRTV owns 76 cinemas and has affiliations with 2,000 theatres and cinemas in China.

Mr. Japiassu stated "We are very pleased to have entered into this MOU with a highly regarded Chinese state owned company such as CRTV. They have deep and wide reaching ties within the Chinese entertainment community and we look forward to building a mutually beneficial relationship."

YDreams Global recently announced (December 20, 2016) that it had retained acclaimed international law firm of Foley & Lardner LLP. YDreams Global will to be working directly with two Foley partners: Mr. Robert DuPuy and Mr. Peter Eccles. Mr. DuPuy brings more than three decades of broad legal experience to his clients, including his tenure as chief legal counsel, president and chief operating officer of Major League Baseball. He is a member of the firm's Sports Industry Team. Mr. Eccles has spent much of his career advising clients on cross-border transactions involving Brazil, where he lived as a youth. He has worked as both outside and in-house counsel to U.S. and international clients on a wide range of issues involving investments in emerging markets throughout Latin America, Asia and Africa.

YDreams Global continues discussions with professional sports teams. It is the Company's intention to push into the major league sports sector during 2017. At this stage no deal has yet been finalized.

On December 8, 2016, YDreams Global announced it was contracted to use its Virtual Reality ("VR") technology in the United States. The first project sold in the United States was released in December in New York City.

Recently (December 1, 2016), the Company announced a plan to create a virtual reality platform to be used by the military and other government agencies such as police departments, fire departments and emergency medical services that could use VR as a training experience. By using this technology for training, for example, the military, police and fire services would be able to experience accurate real-life situations that would be impossible to replicate in physical world exercises.

More Information:

James Nelson

Director, Canada

Tel: 604-646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.