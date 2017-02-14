Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2017) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the recently completed diamond drill program at its Houlton Woodstock manganese property located in Carleton County, 5 km NW of Woodstock, New Brunswick. The drilling program consisted of 16 holes totaling 3,589 meters, and was designed as an initial evaluation of three historic manganese occurrences on the property (Iron Ore Hill, Sharpe Farm and Moody Hill). In addition, the drill program provides core samples for metallurgical testing, planned for 2017.

Five holes totaling 1,051 m were completed in the Iron Ore Hill sector of the property and eleven holes totalling 2,538 m in the Sharpe Farm - Moody Hill sector. Drilling was completed over a 1.8 km strike length of the prospective manganese occurrence trend. During the drill program, emphasis was placed on the Sharpe Farm - Moody Hill sector, henceforth called the Battery Hill Deposit by the Company.

Conclusion from the Battery Hill Deposit Drill Program

The initial drill program, consisting of wide spaced drill holes , has confirmed significant widths of near surface manganese mineralization over a strike length of approximately 1.5 k m .

Intersection widths of up to 87.7 m (287.7 ft) and MnO grades of up to 21.5% were encountered as shown on the table below.

M ineralization remains open to depth and along strike .

Based on the current drill results, the mineralization shows good continuity and has been intersected from surface to vertical depths of 115 meters. The Company is exploring the property with the objective of potential future development through low cost open pit mining.

Battery Hill Deposit - Sharpe Farm and Moody Hill Sector

Houlton-Woodstock Manganese Project 2016 Drill Intersections Hole No. Azimuth From (m) To (m) Interval (m) 1 Interval (ft) % MnO % Fe 2 O 3 SF-16-01 135° 4.00 91.70 87.70 287.7 9.35 16.54 including 4.00 32.80 28.80 94.5 11.03 19.97 and 40.80 50.25 9.45 31.0 10.42 14.35 and 52.20 63.10 10.90 35.8 10.36 15.46 and 72.15 91.70 19.55 64.1 11.03 17.53 SF-16-02 135° 8.5 21.00 12.50 41.0 8.81 15.41 33.10 112.00 78.90 258.9 11.48 19.17 Including 56.00 96.00 40.00 131.1 13.90 22.61 126.00 131.50 5.50 18.0 8.50 12.78 179.00 182.00 3.00 9.8 13.50 28.97 SF-16-03 135° 11.70 52.00 40.30 132.2 10.64 18.81 Including 26.65 41.00 14.35 47.1 15.62 24.14 76.50 87.15 10.65 34.9 9.12 14.94 118.50 132.00 13.50 44.3 13.60 22.96 145.15 152.85 7.70 25.3 11.17 15.93 SF-16-04 135° 19.40 24.50 5.10 16.7 9.67 12.23 31.50 55.60 24.10 79.1 8.39 15.32 Including 46.30 54.00 7.70 25.3 12.46 20.92 (*see note below) 74.50 160.00 85.50 280.5 11.47 19.31 74.50 118.00 43.50 142.7 12.75 21.96 127.00 160.00 33.00 108.3 12.79 20.66 SF-16-05 140° 38.40 91.00 52.60 172.6 13.87 23.95 SF-16-06 135° 49.00 90.00 41.00 134.5 13.43 20.72 116.00 128.00 12.00 39.4 11.09 24.59 SF-16-07 135° 14.00 47.00 33.00 108.3 8.95 16.28 59.40 66.40 7.00 23.0 12.46 19.70 72.40 81.40 9.00 29.5 10.40 16.81 88.20 104.00 15.80 51.8 11.69 22.85 SF-16-08 135° 5.30 24.00 18.70 61.4 11.09 10.45 61.00 136.60 75.60 248.0 12.11 18.33 Including 103.75 136.60 32.85 107.8 15.73 21.43 SF-16-9 135° 33.00 64.50 31.50 103.3 10.46 19.15 80.00 117.80 37.80 124.0 9.87 20.79 Including 95.00 116.60 21.60 70.9 11.58 24.25 153.40 173.00 19.60 64.3 11.31 18.60 186.70 192.00 5.30 17.4 12.57 19.93 SF-16-10 315° 5.00 18.00 13.00 42.7 8.60 15.74 113.50 118.50 5.00 16.4 8.05 15.47 SF-16-11 135° 27.00 39.40 12.40 40.7 8.55 14.31 71.00 86.00 15.00 52.5 12.33 20.18 SC-16-01 110° 52.00 74.00 22.00 72.2 10.53 16.28 Including 64.00 74.00 10.00 32.8 11.76 16.97 142.60 149.70 7.10 23.3 5.31 14.18 SC-16-02 110° 41.60 66.00 24.40 80.1 9.44 14.71 Including 41.60 58.00 16.40 53.8 11.04 16.86 50.70 58.00 7.30 24.0 14.44 19.87 80.00 95.40 15.40 50.5 5.45 11.92 101.00 109.00 8.00 26.2 12.29 18.80 157.00 163.00 6.00 19.7 12.81 20.28 187.00 195.00 8.00 26.2 8.82 16.53 203.00 229.00 26.00 85.3 14.24 24.30 Including 215.00 227.00 12.00 39.4 21.52 33.35 SC-16-03 135° 135.00 143.00 8.00 26.2 12.57 24.29 SC-16-04 135° 11.00 17.00 6.00 19.7 10.12 21.43 47.00 59.00 12.00 39.4 12.12 18.69 SC-16-05 135° 47.60 49.60 2.00 6.6 15.13 20.52 Notes: *SF-16-04 - includes an 8 m interval (118 m to 126 m) which was not sampled. Zero grade used for the calculations.

To Convert % MnO to % Mn multiply by 0.7745

To Convert % Fe 2 O 3 to % Fe multiply by 0.6994

1 Intervals are core length. True width is not known at this time and will be defined with additional drilling

All holes dip 45°. See map on website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com for drill hole location.

A Map of the drill hole locations can be viewed on the Company's website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

Martin Kepman, CEO and Director of Manganese X Energy stated, "We are very encouraged by the results of our initial drill program on the property, which confirmed significant thicknesses of manganese mineralization. The continuity, grade and near surface nature of the mineralization are all very positive, We are currently planning another diamond drilling program to better define the Battery Hill deposit and preliminary metallurgical testwork to assess processing options".

The mineralization is interpreted to be hosted by a folded sedimentary sequence with several horizons of manganese mineralization. Due to the wide spaced drilling, the true widths of the mineralization intersected in the drill program have not been defined. Further drilling is required to accurately interpret potential folding and true thicknesses.

Manganese X Energy would like to acknowledge the financial support provided by the Province of New Brunswick through the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program (NBJMAP).

Project Background - Historic Occurrences

The Houlton Woodstock property is held under an option agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc., which gives the Company an option to earn an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the Property, subject to a 3 % Gross Metal Royalty, by making aggregate cash payments to Globex of $200,000 (paid), issuing an aggregate of 4,000,000 Manganese X common shares, incurring $1,000,000 exploration expenditures and delivering a Preliminary Economic Assessment to Globex on or before the fourth anniversary of the Option.

The Houlton Woodstock manganese property contains historic workings referred to as (from north to south) the Iron Ore Hill, Sharpe Farm and Moody Hill Mn-Fe occurrences. Historical, non NI-43-101, tonnage and grade calculations for these occurrences are reported as 22,680,000 tonnes of 10% Mn, 7,257,000 tonnes of 9% Mn and 9,071,847 tonnes at 9.5% Mn respectively. The above estimates are from Sidwell, 1957 using limited drilling and a widely spaced gravity survey. The Company has not done enough work to verify these resources, therefore the above resources are historical in nature and the Company does not treat the historical estimates as current mineral resources / reserves as defined under NI 43-101. For further information, please refer to our NI 43-101 Technical Report on our website www.manganesexenergycorp.com or refer to our previous press release dated November 30, 2016.

Qualified Persons and QA/QC

Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo (New Brunswick), Manganese X Energy's Vice President of Exploration, is designated as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 with respect to this release and has reviewed the contents for accuracy. Onsite drill program supervising including logging, sampling and assaying procedures were completed by Manganese X Energy contract personnel under the supervision of Perry MacKinnon, P.Geo as per QA/QC protocols. Perry MacKinnon, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person regarding the Houlton Woodstock manganese property. Drill core was descriptively logged on site, aligned, marked for sampling and then split in half, longitudinally, with a diamond saw. One-half of the core is preserved in core boxes for future reference. As part of QA/QC protocols, samples comprising half of the core were bagged, tagged, sealed and delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd's prep facility located in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The samples consisted of half NQ-size diamond core (47.6 mm diameter core). Samples averaged approximately 1.8 m in core length, except where specific geologic parameters require otherwise. Manganese X Energy submitted blanks (one per 20 samples), duplicates (one per 20 samples) and two certified standards (one per 10 samples) for preparation and assay to ensure appropriate QA/QC protocols were applied. Assays were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd, Ontario using assay total digestion XRF Fusion assay method (Code 4C) with detection limit for MnO at 0.001%.



About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

