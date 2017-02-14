

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house price inflation accelerated in December to the highest level in five months, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



The house price index climbed 7.2 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 6.1 percent stable rate of increase in November.



This was the highest house price inflation since July, when the prices had grown 8.0 percent.



The average UK house price was GBP 220,000 in December, which was GBP 15,000 higher than in the same month of the previous year and GBP 3,000 higher than last month.



House price inflation in England alone was 7.7 percent in December. House prices grew 4.7 percent in Wales and 3.5 percent rise seen in Scotland.



On a regional basis, London remained the region with the highest average house price at GBP 484,000, followed by South East and the East of England.



On a monthly basis, house prices went up 1.4 percent at the end of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX