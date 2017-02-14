Global Diabetic Food Market Size to Reach $11.76 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaldiabetic food marketis expected to reach USD 11.76 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for diabetic food in the medical sector is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Rising health concerns and an uptrend in the occurrence of diabetes among youngsters, and health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and digestive disorders have prompted consumers to opt for such diabetic food solutions. Wide applications of diabetic food in healthcare sector including, insulin and medical food, are expected to positively the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

The diabetic food industry is governed by various regulations that cover the entire lifecycle ranging from production to end use. Diabetic products used in the healthcare industry need to strictly abide by the stringent U.S. FDA regulations. Health disorders are a result of unhealthy lifestyles such as long working hours, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, poor food habits and alcohol consumption and are anticipated to influence the industry growth over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Diabetic Food Market Analysis By Application (Confectionery, Ice Creams And Jellies, Dietary Beverages, Baked Products, And Dairy Products), By Regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/diabetic-food-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global diabetic food demand was USD 7 billion in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2025

in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2025 Demand in dairy application is estimated to exceed USD 3 billion by 2025, owing to its probiotic properties

by 2025, owing to its probiotic properties Baked products application segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period owing to the large demand of sugar-free baked products by health conscious consumers

Product demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate of 6.0% over the next nine years owing to the emerging economies and the growing investment in the medical foods sector

is expected to grow at a significant rate of 6.0% over the next nine years owing to the emerging economies and the growing investment in the medical foods sector Diabetic food industry in North America is anticipated to exceed USD 4 billion by 2025, owing to the growing medical sector and imbalance in work life and unhealthy lifestyle

is anticipated to exceed by 2025, owing to the growing medical sector and imbalance in work life and unhealthy lifestyle Companies such as Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo Inc. offer raw materials including, dietary syrups, carbon dioxide, sweeteners, and juices, to various industries including, frozen foods, nutritional and functional foods, beverages, medical and processed foods.

Business expansions by companies, such as MondelÄ"z International to establish global research, development & quality (RDQ) network of the future, is anticipated to strengthen the market presence over the coming years

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Cereal Bar Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cereal-bar-market

Lactoferrin Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lactoferrin-market

Fortified Foods Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fortified-foods-market

Tara Gum Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tara-gum-market

Grand View Research has segmented the diabetic food market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Diabetic Food Market, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Confectionery Ice Creams and Jellies Dietary Beverages Baked Products Dairy Products Others (including snacks)

Diabetic Food Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India CSA MEA



Read Our Blogs - Diabetic Food Market Insights: Growing demand in medical sector

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: www.grandviewresearch.com