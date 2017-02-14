The Association of British Introduction Agencies: Singletons Flock to Offline Dating Agencies in View of Increasing Online Dating Safety and Fraud

LONDON, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Association of British Introduction Agencies (ABIA) announce a 27% increase in business with singletons returning to the more traditional offline dating agencies, in view of the continued rise in dating safety and fraud.

It was announced at the weekend that nearly £40m was lost by those seeking love to online con artists in 2016. Experts warn this is just the tip of the iceberg, as many more are just too ashamed to come forward.

Heather Heber-Percy, chair of the Association of British Introduction Agencies, comments: "By joining an agency which is a member of the ABIA, you know you are meeting REAL people who are genuinely looking for love and not sinister, faceless names out to take your money. All those who join our member agencies have been vetted by the agency of their choice; if they say they are single, 42 and 6' tall they really are."

Tony Neate, chief executive of advice website Get Safe Online agrees and said, "It's interesting to see there is a trend for people to move to offline dating agencies over online ones. Perhaps there is something online dating sites can learn from the approach of offline introduction agencies in that they take the time to fully vet the people they sign up so only people genuinely looking for love make the cut."