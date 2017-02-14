EXCHANGE NOTICE 14.2.2017 BONDS



BONDS LISTING ON 15.2.2017



1 bonds issued by Republic of Finland will be listed on HEL Government Bonds as of 15.2.2017. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 14.2.2017 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 15.2.2017



1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 15.2.2017 HEL Government Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Republic of Finland. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614890