Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2016 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its fourth quarter and preliminary annual 2016 results on 22 February in Oslo.

Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.

Date: Wednesday 22 February 2017

Time: 8:30 am CET

Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo

Language: English

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagon.no at 08:30 CET.

The complete report and presentation will be available on www.hexagon.no and www.newsweb.no

The company will be represented by:

Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset

CFO, David Bandele

For more information:

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | E-mail: solveig.saether@hexagon.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

