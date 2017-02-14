Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2016 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its fourth quarter and preliminary annual 2016 results on 22 February in Oslo.
Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.
Date: Wednesday 22 February 2017
Time: 8:30 am CET
Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo
Language: English
The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagon.no at 08:30 CET.
The complete report and presentation will be available on www.hexagon.no and www.newsweb.no
The company will be represented by:
Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset
CFO, David Bandele
For more information:
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | E-mail: solveig.saether@hexagon.no
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire