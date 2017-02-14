NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Balabit, a leading provider of Contextual Security technologies, today announced it has been listed as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Gartner identified Balabit as a stand-alone UEBA Platform.

According to Gartner, "Buyers are primarily focused on monitoring for external attackers that have breached an organization's defenses and have compromised users' accounts, and for insider threats that increase risk to an organization through unauthorized or illegal activities."(1) Balabit's Blindspotter is specifically designed to address these customer needs.

Gartner's Market Guide for User Entity Behavior Analytics also observed: "Stand-alone UEBA vendors still need to mature their offerings for enterprise use by implementing access controls, user interfaces for rule management, richer reporting and workflow."(1) Balabit's Blindspotter is tightly integrated with the company's Privileged User Monitoring tool, Shell Control Box as part of its Contextual Security Intelligence platform. Blindspotter can terminate a privileged user's connection should his risk score exceed a predefined threshold.

Within the UEBA market, Balabit has a particular focus on privileged users; those users who represent the greatest risk of an insider attack, and whose credentials are most valuable to external attackers. Blindspotter builds profiles of these users and monitors their behavior in real-time.

"We are focusing on effectively monitoring privileged users rather than adding further access controls that can impede business processes, so we provide market proven security without burdening users with additional constraints," said Zoltán Györko, co-founder and CEO at Balabit. "Because attack methods evolve constantly, Blindspotter goes beyond preset rules and uses machine learning to recognize the digital footprints of users and identify deviations from baseline behaviors that signal threats."

Balabit's Shell Control Box records much more granular data about privileged users than log management systems. This granular data about privileged users enables Balabit to deliver unique features including:

Keystroke Dynamics Analysis and Mouse Movement Analysis - to both identify breaches and serve as an additional and continuous layer of biometric authentication;





Command Analysis and Window Title Analysis - driven analytics that build a baseline behavior profile of the individual privileged user's regularly issued commands and applications used;





Automated Intervention - Aside from sending alerts to security analysts or notification of suspicious behavior to users, Blindspotter can leverage Shell Control Box during real-time events to terminate the connection of a potentially hijacked account or malicious insider;





Tamper-Proof Audit Trails - Shell Control Box Audit Trails are the most important data sources of Blindspotter - and unlike logs, are completely tamper-proof and cannot be erased or modified by attackers.





"Our solution is unique because of the granularity of the data that we record and analyze. The audit trails of Balabit's session recording module -- Shell Control Box -- enable a video-like playback of user activities which are tamper proof so they cannot be erased by attackers. The UEBA module, Blindspotter, processes these audit trails to its analytics and provides continuous authentication based on biometric identification capabilities -- such as keystroke analysis," added Zoltán Györko.

To read the full report please visit: Market Guide for Market Guide for User and Entity Behavior Analytics

(1) Gartner, Inc. "Market Guide for Market Guide for User and Entity Behavior Analytics" by Toby Bussa, Avivah Litan, Tricia Phillips, 8 December 2016.

About Balabit

Balabit -- founded in Budapest, Hungary -- is a leading provider of contextual security technologies with the mission of preventing data breaches without constraining business. Balabit operates globally with offices across the United States and Europe, together with network of reseller partners. Balabit's Contextual Security Intelligence™ platform protects organizations in real time from threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts. Solutions include reliable system and application Log Management with context enriched data ingestion, Privileged User Monitoring and User Behavior Analytics. Together they can identify unusual user activities and provide deep visibility into potential threats. Working in conjunction with existing control-based strategies, Balabit enables a flexible and people-centric approach to improve security without adding additional barriers to business practices.

Founded in 2000 Balabit has a proven track record, with 23 Fortune 100 customers and more than 1,000,000 corporate users worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.balabit.com.

