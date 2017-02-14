SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Lieberman Software Corporation today announced the release of Lieberman Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED) Suite. This mature set of cyber security tools locate and remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. Lieberman Software is exhibiting this technology in booth S1615 at RSA Conference 2017 this week.

"The new Lieberman RED Suite makes life easier for IT administrators, intrustion remediation professionals, auditors and anyone else who needs a complete view of the interior of their workstations, servers and infrastructure," said Philip Lieberman, President and CEO of Lieberman Software. "These tools allow security professionals to knock intruders out of the IT environment, and then rebuild the owned environment with a foundation of proper security and configuration."

Each of the components of the Lieberman RED Suite focus on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and identity management necessary to successfully analyze and remediate a compromised environment. The modules of the suite provide cyber defense that reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during continuous cyber attack.

Detect, Respond and Heal Cyber Attacks

Today's vulnerability scanning tools are utilized to locate weaknesses that may be exploited by intruders. However, these tools do not repair the problems that are identified.

The Lieberman RED Suite provides tools to handle the consequences of cyber intrusions. The modules of the suite limit the lifetime of stolen credentials, eliminate well-known and shared credentials, and kill off unauthorized installed software.

The Lieberman RED Suite operates by:

Interactively building maps and reports of systems, identities, permissions, compromises and security configuration

Taking back control to remove weaknesses and compromises

Rebuilding identity, delegation and access decisions that led to the initial breach, and

Leaving in place automated perpetual hard controls to limit further uncontrolled and unlimited access, as well as limiting losses going forward

The Lieberman RED Suite is built on technology developed by Lieberman Software dating back to 1997. This technology is deployed to protect more than one billion users per month across government, national defense and commercial sectors.

For more information visit http://www.liebsoft.com/red.

Licensing and Availability

The new Lieberman RED Suite is available now. It can be licensed by intrusion remediation professionals on an engagement basis or on a subscription basis. Customers who want to license the technology may do so via a subscription or via a perpetual license. End-user licensing is based on the size of the environment.

