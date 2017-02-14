Marken Shares Recent Client Survey Results

Clients Support Marken's Excellent Service Performance in the Clinical Logistics Market

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Marken has completed their annual survey of clients which has provided the company with positive support for their strategy and performance. The survey was conducted by the Avoca Group, a leading industry research organization. They conducted 100, 30-minute in-depth personal interviews with a range of large, small, new and legacy clients.

Overall satisfaction with Marken's services scored a mean 4.1 out of 5.0, with 98% of respondent's scores ranging from 'satisfied' to 'very satisfied'. Clients cited the most important attributes where Marken scores highest are: global capabilities, geographic reach, commitment to hitting milestones, on-time delivery, flexibility to handle change, regulatory expertise and good understanding of client's needs. 89% of respondents agreed that Marken's range of services met their needs and that Marken has strong brand visibility in the market place. Over 80% of respondents were pleased with Marken's global growth and agreed that Marken's new services were exactly what they expected. In fact, they expressed a strong interest in: on-demand labeling services, kit building, regulatory support, ancillary materials management, bio sample storage, comparator sourcing and in-home patient care. Many of these services are currently part of Marken's portfolio, and others are already included in Marken's business strategy. Overall, respondents were 'likely' or 'very likely' to recommend Marken to others, with a strong 'net promoter score' of +37%.

Clients also reinforced the continued growth of the clinical logistics market. Over 90% of respondents indicated that they would be growing their volume or their need for new services with Marken in the future, with a third of them indicating growth of 25% or more. This was considerably higher than previous surveys.

"We are very pleased with these survey results," said Wes Wheeler, Marken's Chief Executive. "We routinely ask our clients for feedback about the quality of our services. We use this feedback to improve our services and re-validate our short and long term business strategy. With UPS behind us we will continue to invest in new locations, more resources and new services which meet the increasing demands of our clients. We will do this while leveraging the enormous buying power of our new parent company."

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient services and biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 45 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 680 staff members manage 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

About the Avoca Group

Since its inception in 1999, The Avoca Group has delivered high-quality, actionable research to pharmaceutical companies, CROs and specialty service providers. A pioneer in clinical outsourcing research and consulting, Avoca has tracked and influenced the progression of the sector, making it the ideal partner for companies seeking to better understand the dynamics of their business relationships.

