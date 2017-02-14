Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalosteoporosis drugs marketis expected to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. An upsurge rise in the unhealthy lifestyle adoption has resulted in aggravation and increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis which is presumed to propel the osteoporosis drugs market during the forecast period.

In addition, growing number of patent expiries is fueling the high clinical urgency to use generic versions of the established drugs, which is presumed to fuel generic osteoporosis drugs market during the forecast period. The aforementioned factors cumulatively are slated to present the with high potential growth opportunities over the coming years.

Furthermore, rising number of initiatives to increase the awareness levels pertaining to osteoporosis care amongst the patients as well as the physicians is expected to widen the osteoporosis market growth potential during the forecast period. For instance, National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), a healthcare organization responsible for National Bone Health Alliance and Fracture Liaison Service (FLS) care coordination programs that focuses on elevating awareness levels as well as provides training to healthcare professionals

Browse full research report with TOC on "Osteoporosis Drugs Market Analysis By Product (Branded, Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Rank Ligand Inhibitors, Generics), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/osteoporosis-drug-market

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Branded drugs held the dominant share of the product segment in 2015. The dominant share can be attributed to extensive utilization of bisphosphates, rank ligand inhibitors for the treatment of osteoporosis, possessing high efficacy

Generics are expected to witness at a lucrative CAGR owing to consistent patent expiries over the coming years as well as high clinical urgency for inexpensive medication in the emerging economies

In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share in the global osteoporosis drugs market owing to the presence of established companies extensively involved in the commercialization of branded therapeutics

accounted for the largest share in the global osteoporosis drugs market owing to the presence of established companies extensively involved in the commercialization of branded therapeutics Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR as a consequence of favorable government initiatives promoting information pertaining to osteoporosis care

is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR as a consequence of favorable government initiatives promoting information pertaining to osteoporosis care The key participants are employing sustainability strategies promoting the adoption of osteoporosis therapeutics to gain competitive advantage. For instance, Actavis Inc. announced to acquire Warner Chilcott PLC in order to widen their product portfolio

Grand View Research has segmented the osteoporosis drugs market on the basis of product and region:

Global Osteoporosis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Branded Bisphosphonates Parathyroid Hormone Therapy Calcitonin Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator(SERM) Rank Ligand Inhibitors Others Generics

Osteoporosis Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA South Africa



