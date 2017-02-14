Create Delicious Cocktails For Your Loved One This Valentine's Day - Add A Serving of Romance With thebar.com

LONDON, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Whether you're celebrating your very first Valentine's Day together or your 50th, staying in on this romantic date is definitely the new going out.

There's no need to put yourself through the stress of trying to book a restaurant that will be crammed to the rafters with other couples, with the waiting staff rushing you through your meal to accommodate the next round, and where the price of a drink is guaranteed to be as sky high as one of Cupid's arrows. Much better to avoid all the hassle of planning an itinerary and booking a table that's too close to a draughty door, by celebrating St. Valentine's Day in the comfort of your own home - with thebar.com.

Scented candles, music that you actually like, dishes that come with second helpings and a great selection of drinks - now that's the perfect recipe for a relaxed and intimate evening. They do say that home is where the heart is, and your own place is definitely where you are most comfortable. Where else can you kick off your shoes and talk at whatever volume you like?

While any would-be-chefs can show off their culinary prowess in the kitchen, adding cocktails to the mix will take your Valentine's meal to the next level. How special is that? Your own personal bar tender can be at your beck and call. You could start with the tried and tested - the classic French 75 -with rosé champagne or sparkling wine and gin. Then mix up two blush-hued Cosmopolitans straight out of Sex and the City - because there's nothing like a glinting cocktail shaker and an array of exotic ingredients to add theatre to the proceedings.

You don't have to be an experienced mixologist to present your guest of honour with some of these seriously quaffable cocktails. The drinks experts at thebar.com have an array of cocktails that look as pretty as they are delicious, with simple step-by-step instructions showing you how to make them. Finish with a Baileys Chocolatini for the ultimate indulgence. And remember that the non-alcoholic Southern Passion is a great mocktail alternative with juicy tropical fruit bursting from the glass. This is definitely one drinks menu to keep the home fires burning.

For more cocktails inspiration head to thebar.com. With hundreds of recipes to choose from, there's something to suit everyone's tastes. Search by ingredient or spirits for recommendations for the perfect celebration cocktail.

