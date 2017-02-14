Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia: Electric Meat Mincer Market Analysis and Forecast to 2017" report to their offering.

According to official statistics, during the period from 2006-2010, in Russia, there were annual increases in the domestic production of meat grinders. The exception was in 2009, when domestic production fell by 9%. However, in 2010, domestic output surpassed pre-crisis levels. Still, the Russian market for household appliances and electric meat mincers is dominated by imports.

This research presents actual information about the electric meat mincer market and its state in April 2011.

The purpose of this marketing research is to describe the situation on the Russian Electric Meat Mincer market, to present actual information about the volumes of production, export, import, consumption, and state of the market, and also the changes that took place in 2010, as well as to build a forecast for the development of the industry in the medium term for the period until 2017.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Research design

3. Electric meat mincer classification

4. Characteristics of the Russian market of electric meat mincer in 2005 - 2010. Forecast for 2011 2017

5. Characteristics of the domestic production of electric meat mincer in 2005 2010. Forecast for 2011 2017

6. Characteristics of the prices of electric meat mincer

7. Characteristics of the imports of electric meat mincer on the Russian market

8. Characteristics of the Russian exports of electric meat mincer

9. Factors, influencing the development of the market of electric meat mincer

10. Characteristics of consumption of electric meat mincer

11. Forecast of the development of the market of electric meat mincer in 2011 2017

