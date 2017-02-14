Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia: Air Conditioning Market Analysis and Forecast to 2017" report to their offering.

At the end of the 90's, in Russia, there were attempts to create own manufacturing on the basis of foreign spare parts, however, all the attempts were rather experimental and soon failed. The Russian manufacturers at the moment cannot make analogical products to the cheap and relatively qualitative products which are coming to the market in great volume are from China, Korea and Malaysia.

This research presents actual information about the market of air conditioning and its state in September 2011. The purpose of this marketing research is to describe the situation on the Russian market of air conditioning, to present actual information about the volumes of export, import, consumption, and state of the market, and also the changes that took place in 2010, as well as to build a forecast for the development of the industry in the medium term for the period until 2017. The household conditioners include devices used for serving premises' with an area of no more than 100 square meters (apartments, separate rooms of private houses, small office premises, small shops, etc.). At the end of the 90's, in Russia, there were attempts to create own manufacturing on the basis of foreign spare parts, however, all the attempts were rather experimental and soon failed. The Russian manufacturers at the moment cannot make analogical products to the cheap and relatively qualitative products which are coming to the market in great volume are from China, Korea and Malaysia.

Key Topics Covered:

About IndexBox

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Design

3. Classification of the Household Conditioners

4. Production Technology of the Air Conditioners

5. Characteristics of the Russian Market of Air Conditioning in 2007 2010. Forecast for 2011 2017

6. Characteristics of the Domestic Production of Air Conditioners

7. Characteristics of the Prices of Household Conditioners

8. Characteristics of the Imports of Household Conditioners on the Russian Market

9. Characteristics of the Russian Exports of Conditioners

10. Distribution of the Household Conditioners on the Russian Market

11. Factors, Influencing the Development of the Market of Household Conditioners

12. Characteristics of the Consumption of Household Conditioners

13. Forecast of the Development of the Market of Household Conditioners in 2011 2017

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3vrhk/russia_air

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005695/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)