Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia: Mineral Fertilizers Market Analysis and Forecast to 2017" report to their offering.

This research presents actual information about the market of mineral fertilizers and its state in April 2011.

The purpose of this marketing research is to describe the situation on the Russian market of mineral fertilizers, to present actual information about the volumes of production, export, import, consumption, and state of the market, and also the changes that took place in 2010, as well as to build a forecast for the development of the industry in the medium term for the period until 2017.

The report on the marketing research includes:

Analysis and forecast of the market dynamics

Structure of consumption by Federal Regions

Analysis of the domestic production and the market shares of the main market participants

Analysis of the imports and exports

Analysis of the factors that influence the development of the market

Analysis of the state of the raw materials' base

Analysis of the forecast of the consuming industries

Evaluation and forecast of the development of the market

Financially-economic profiles of the leading enterprises in the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Research design

3. Mineral fertilizers description and classification

4. Characteristics of the raw materials' base

5. Production technology of the mineral fertilizers

6. Characteristics of the Russian market of mineral fertilizers in 2005 - 2010. Forecast for 2011 2017

7. Characteristics of the domestic production of mineral fertilizers in 2005 2010. Forecast for 2011 2017

8. Characteristics of the prices of mineral fertilizers

9. Characteristics of the imports of mineral fertilizers on the Russian market

10. Characteristics of the Russian exports of mineral fertilizers

11. Factors, influencing the development of the market of mineral fertilizers

12. Characteristics of consumption of mineral fertilizers

13. Forecast of the development of the market of mineral fertilizers in 2011 2017

