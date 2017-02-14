SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 14
TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii): SVM UK Emerging Fund
(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )
Other (please specify): ( )
(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii): Charles Stanley Group PLC
(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv): Charles Stanley & Co Ltd - Rock (Nominees) Ltd
(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v): 13 February 2017
(6). Date on which issuer notified: 14 February 2017
(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%
(8). Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix)
Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0000684174
Situation previous to the triggering transaction:
Number of Shares: 297,800
Number of Voting rights: 297,800
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Number of shares:
Direct:
Number of voting rights:
Direct (xi):
Indirect (xii): 327,800
% of voting rights (x):
Direct: 5.46%
Indirect:
B. Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Type of financial instrument:
Expiration date (xiii):
Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:
% of voting rights:
C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Type of financial instrument:
Exercise price:
Expiration date (xvii):
Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):
Number of voting rights instrument refers to:
% of voting rights (xix, xx):
Nominal:
Delta:
Total (A + B + C):
Number of voting rights: 327,800
% of voting rights: 5.46%
(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi): Rock (Nominees) Limited - Charles Stanley & Co Ltd - Charles Stanley Group PLC is the holding company of the above
Proxy Voting:
(10). Name of the proxy holder:
(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
(13). Additional information:
(14). Contact name:
(15). Contact telephone number:
Date: 14 February 2017