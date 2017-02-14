sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.02.2017 | 12:18
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 14

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii): SVM UK Emerging Fund



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )

Other (please specify): ( )

(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii): Charles Stanley Group PLC



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv): Charles Stanley & Co Ltd - Rock (Nominees) Ltd


(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v): 13 February 2017

(6). Date on which issuer notified: 14 February 2017



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%



(8). Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix)

Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0000684174

Situation previous to the triggering transaction:
Number of Shares: 297,800
Number of Voting rights: 297,800

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Number of shares:
Direct:
Number of voting rights:
Direct (xi):
Indirect (xii): 327,800

% of voting rights (x):
Direct: 5.46%
Indirect:

B. Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date (xiii):

Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument:

Exercise price:

Expiration date (xvii):

Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):

Number of voting rights instrument refers to:

% of voting rights (xix, xx):

Nominal:

Delta:

Total (A + B + C):

Number of voting rights: 327,800

% of voting rights: 5.46%


(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi): Rock (Nominees) Limited - Charles Stanley & Co Ltd - Charles Stanley Group PLC is the holding company of the above



Proxy Voting:

(10). Name of the proxy holder:



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



(13). Additional information:



(14). Contact name:



(15). Contact telephone number:




Date: 14 February 2017


