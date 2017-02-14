SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii): SVM UK Emerging Fund







(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify): ( )



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii): Charles Stanley Group PLC







(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv): Charles Stanley & Co Ltd - Rock (Nominees) Ltd





(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v): 13 February 2017



(6). Date on which issuer notified: 14 February 2017







(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%







(8). Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix)



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0000684174



Situation previous to the triggering transaction:

Number of Shares: 297,800

Number of Voting rights: 297,800



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Number of shares:

Direct:

Number of voting rights:

Direct (xi):

Indirect (xii): 327,800



% of voting rights (x):

Direct: 5.46%

Indirect:



B. Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Exercise price:



Expiration date (xvii):



Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to:



% of voting rights (xix, xx):



Nominal:



Delta:



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: 327,800



% of voting rights: 5.46%





(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi): Rock (Nominees) Limited - Charles Stanley & Co Ltd - Charles Stanley Group PLC is the holding company of the above







Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder:







(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:







(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:







(13). Additional information:







(14). Contact name:







(15). Contact telephone number:









Date: 14 February 2017

