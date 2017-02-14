

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $12.13 million, or $0.18 per share. This was lower than $19.12 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $505.34 million. This was up from $413.59 million last year.



Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12.13 Mln. vs. $19.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -30.8% -Revenue (Q4): $505.34 Mln vs. $413.59 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.2%



