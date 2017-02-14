Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia: Cold-Rolled Steel Market Analysis and Forecast to 2017" report to their offering.
Market volume of cold-rolled steel in 2009 decreased by 14% compared with 2008. In 2010, the rate of growth of the market volume amounted to 141% relative to 2009. The volume of imports of cold rolled products in 2010 decreased by 16% compared to 2009. The largest share of imports were of coated steel.
The report presents current information on the Russian Cold-Rolled Steel market as of April 2011
The volume of imports of cold rolled products in 2010 decreased by 16% compared to 2009. The largest share of imports were of coated steel. Export volume of cold-rolled steel in 2010 increased by 85% compared with 2009. A large proportion of exports were ordered without a coating.
The report on the Russian cold-rolled steel market contains:
- Analysis and forecast of market dynamics
- Analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main participants
- Analysis of exports and imports
- Analysis of factors affecting the development of the market
- Analysis of the status of raw materials
- Analysis of the status of end-uses
- Assessment and forecast of market development
- Financial and economic profiles of the leading enterprises of the sector
Key Topics Covered:
Contents
1. Summary
2. Study Design
3. The classification of cold-rolled
4. Characteristics of the Russian cold-rolled steel market
5. Characteristics of domestic production of cold-rolled steel in 2005-2010 years The forecast for 2011-2016 years
6. Characterization of producer prices for cold rolled
7. Characteristics of cold-rolled steel imports into the Russian market
8. Characteristics of Russian exports of cold-rolled
9. Characteristics of cold-rolled steel consumption
