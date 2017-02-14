Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia: Cold-Rolled Steel Market Analysis and Forecast to 2017" report to their offering.

Market volume of cold-rolled steel in 2009 decreased by 14% compared with 2008. In 2010, the rate of growth of the market volume amounted to 141% relative to 2009. The volume of imports of cold rolled products in 2010 decreased by 16% compared to 2009. The largest share of imports were of coated steel.

The report presents current information on the Russian Cold-Rolled Steel market as of April 2011

The objectives of this market research report are to describe the current situation of the Russian cold-rolled steel market and to provide relevant information on the volume of production, exports, imports, consumption and market conditions, changes that occurred in 2010, as well as build a forecast of the industry in the medium term period up to 2016

The volume of imports of cold rolled products in 2010 decreased by 16% compared to 2009. The largest share of imports were of coated steel. Export volume of cold-rolled steel in 2010 increased by 85% compared with 2009. A large proportion of exports were ordered without a coating.

The report on the Russian cold-rolled steel market contains:

Analysis and forecast of market dynamics

Analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main participants

Analysis of exports and imports

Analysis of factors affecting the development of the market

Analysis of the status of raw materials

Analysis of the status of end-uses

Assessment and forecast of market development

Financial and economic profiles of the leading enterprises of the sector



Key Topics Covered:

Contents

1. Summary

2. Study Design

3. The classification of cold-rolled

4. Characteristics of the Russian cold-rolled steel market

5. Characteristics of domestic production of cold-rolled steel in 2005-2010 years The forecast for 2011-2016 years

6. Characterization of producer prices for cold rolled

7. Characteristics of cold-rolled steel imports into the Russian market

8. Characteristics of Russian exports of cold-rolled

9. Characteristics of cold-rolled steel consumption

