Happiest Minds Continues to Build Momentum in SDN and SDI With New Wins

BANGALORE and SAN JOSE, California, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Happiest Minds Provides a Suite of Services That Cover the Full Spectrum From Software Defined Networks to Software Defined Infrastructure

Happiest Minds Technologies, a next generationdigital transformation, infrastructure, security and product engineering services company, announced multiple wins in the areas of Software Defined Networking and Software Defined Infrastructure. By integrating the synergies between SDN and NFV Engineering services, Happiest Minds has worked with a number of clients across networking, telecom and enterprises to provide them with end-to-end services.

Since the launch of the Engineering and R&D division in April 2013, Happiest Minds has been providing best-in-class product engineering services to a vendor ecosystem comprising of semiconductor companies, OEMs and ISVs. This has been done by engaging with customers at every phase of the product development cycle including technology consulting, system design, software development, DevOps, testing & analytics. The company has now added the much needed infrastructure layer to provide consulting and managed services as well.

This approach has yielded rich dividends as Happiest Minds has worked across the spectrum with a number of clients to provide software defined networking services. Given below are a few highlights:

Provided SDN transformation services to a Tier-1 Packet Monitoring Systems OEM enabling them to enter newer markets faster by up to 50%. Developed a cost effective SDWAN solution for a leading provider of broadband services enabling them to create new modes of engagement with the SME market and achieve incremental revenue. Leveraged NFVI Engineering for developing a 'Cloud in a Box' solution for a leading Telco OEM enabling them to create virtualized service offerings. Enabled real-time, scalable and precise network visibility for a leading provider of network performance analytics, assisting them in transforming the network of one of the largest food chains in the world. Helped a leading E-Commerce company in West Asia to build a Software Defined Data Center to realize higher business agility.

"We are seeing more and more telecom service providers and large enterprises adopt heterogeneous networks comprising of proprietary and open technology solutions to get the best of both the worlds. Our strong experience in building products for technology vendors as well as open technology initiatives allows us to have a heterogeneous approach that is designed to address the challenges and opportunities of technology vendors, telecom service providers and enterprises," said Dharmraj Jhatakia, GM and Head of SDN/NFV Services at Happiest Minds Technologies.

SDI has garnered a lot of attention in recent years and has become the architectural choice within organizations that are looking to build next generation infrastructure to realize higher business agility while reducing costs and accelerating the time to market.

Also, due to growing hardware commoditization, rise of X86 as the standard computing platform, advances in server and network virtualization technologies and the decoupling of hardware and software elements there is an increasing shift towards infrastructures being more software-centric.

"Our focus is now on accelerating our client's digital Journey by delivering the full spectrum of best-in-class Software Defined Infrastructure services that enable consumption of IT-as-a-Service. Our expertise in building SDN and NFV products for TEMs and ISVs enables us to have an early and in-depth insight which is a strong value add for our system integration and managed services solutions," said Girish Chandangoudar, GM and Head of SDI Services and Solutions at Happiest Minds Technologies.

Happiest Minds is now poised to extend the value it provides to Enterprises, Telcos and Cloud Service Providers by harnessing the full potential of open-standard APIs, protocols, open-source technologies and a rich partner ecosystem. Right from consulting to proof of concepts, from development to integration and eventually deployment to managed services, the goal is to deliver exceptional value to customers across every step of their SDX journey.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Mindsenablesdigital transformationfor enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics, internet of things, mobility, cloud, security, unified communications,SDN-NFV, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered inBangalore, India; Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK,The Netherlands,Australia,Middle EastandTurkey.

