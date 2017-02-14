

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economic growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in the three months ended December, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than the 0.8 percent rise in the third quarter. Economists had expected the growth to ease to 0.6 percent.



In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 0.7 percent.



The GDP growth in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by household consumption and exports, the agency reported. Consumption growth of consumers was the strongest in nine years.



On an annual basis, the dutch economic growth moderated marginally to 2.3 percent in the December quarter from 2.4 percent in the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, the growth was forecast to improve to 2.8 percent.



The economy expanded 2.1 percent during the year 2016 compared with a 2.0 percent rise in 2015.



