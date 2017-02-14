Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Eurasian Payment Card Statistical Yearbook" report to their offering.

Russia and the countries of Central Asia are some of the world's fastest-growing card markets, showing rates of growth similar to those of Central and Eastern Europe 17 years ago.

Cards are firmly embedded as the retail payment of choice and are a strategic area of development for banks and governments across the region. While levels of development vary across Eurasia, there is now on average, one card per capita for the regions covered in this Yearbook which is two-thirds of the EU level.

ATM's per capita are also reaching a similar level to Europe where numbers are starting to decline. The biggest opportunity is in expanding POS terminal networks, which are currently only 21% of Europe's in per capita terms.

Compared with Europe, Russia and Central Asia seem like bandit country to many people. To guide readers through this unfamiliar terrain, the Fifth edition of this Yearbook covers Russia, the CIS and Georgia, following the format of the long-established European Payment Cards Yearbook.

The core of the Eurasian Payment Cards Yearbook is the series of profiles of the card markets of the CIS country by country, which include information and data on the following subjects:

Key statistics:

The banking sector size and ownership

Recent M&A activity

International expansion

Market infrastructure

Market size and dynamics

Cards in issue and card usage

Debit, delayed debit/charge and credit cards

Major card issuers

Cards in comparison to other cashless payments

Mobile payments initiatives

E-commerce statistics

Fraud

In addition to the country profiles, the Yearbook includes regional statistics:

Regional overview, covering banking trends, bank ownership, investment by western banks, cross-border investment by CIS banks, other private investment, multilateral banks and agencies, and CIS growth prospects.

Payment cards overview, including cards issued, number of payments per country, expenditure on cards by country and a variety of per capita figures.

Acquisition and acceptance, a section reviewing POS and ATM statistics.

New for 2016-17:

Updated The presence of international card schemes in Europe

Card fraud in Europe and by individual country

Remote payments on the internet Cards More, leading PSPs

Updated B2C e-commerce value by individual country

Updated Online-payment mix by individual country

Updated Mobile payments overview by county

Updated Mobile payment Initiatives by individual country

List of the major issuers by country with the card brands issued

List of the major acquirers by country with the card brands accepted

Highlighting the new trends in the payment industry by individual country:

