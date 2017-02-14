The new degree Green Finance Specialist by the Renewables Academy AG (RENAC) prepares to access new financing opportunities in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency

For many finance institutions renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies as main drivers of the global climate mitigation efforts - are still a new business field to be tackled. The Green Finance Specialist, developed by the German company Renewables Academy AG (RENAC)skills finance staff on how to evaluate and execute green energy finance through a combination of a 20-week online training and a 3-day face-to-face training. The degree deals with technology specific risk mitigation schemes, technical and financial due diligence of projects and climate finance options.

The Green Finance Specialist is offered within the project Green Banking Capacity Building on Green Energy and Climate Finance (2015 2018). Green Banking is implemented by RENAC within the German International Climate Initiative (IKI) with the support of the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety. The objective is to increase the availability of finance for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. Selected participants will receive a scholarship to join the programme.

This degree is currently in process of accreditation by the Finance Accreditation Agency (FAA). Further Green Banking scholarship opportunities include Train-the-Trainer seminars, Online Trainings, Blended Learning courses (combination of Online Training and Face-to-Face Trainings in the partner countries), and B2B Delegation Tours to Germany. "Overall, I gained significant and valuable knowledge on energy efficiency financing during the Green Banking training", said Hanna Lambok Yolanda, Senior Advisor at the Renewable Energy Support Programme for ASEAN (Indonesia), who participated in the Blended Learning Course 2016. "It has equipped me with cutting-edge knowledge for my daily work as well as for my future professional career."

RENAC, based in Berlin, Germany, is a leading international provider for training and capacity building in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

For further information on Green Banking, please visit RENAC's website. Interested professionals can apply for the different training opportunities until the 31 March 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005724/en/

Contacts:

Renewables Academy AG

Katharina Hartmann

Project Manager Green Banking

hartmann@renac.de

+49(0)30-526 895 8 95