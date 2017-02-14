

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) announced that its 2017 capital budget, excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, is currently estimated at about $300 million, 44% over 2016 capital spending levels.



The budget provides for $175 million allocated for tertiary oil field expenditures; $60 million allocated for other areas, primarily non-tertiary oil field expenditures; $10 million to be spent on CO2 sources and pipelines; and $55 million for other capital items such as capitalized internal acquisition, exploration and development costs and pre-production tertiary startup costs.



In addition, capitalized interest for 2017 is currently estimated at approximately $20 million. At this spending level, the Company anticipates 2017 production of between 58,000 and 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day or 'BOE/d', with the mid-point of such range roughly flat with the Company's 2016 exit rate of just under 60,000 BOE/d.



Denbury's continuing production averaged 60,685 BOE/d during the fourth quarter of 2016, in line with our expectations, and was 96% oil, with CO2 tertiary properties accounting for 62% of overall production. On a sequential-quarter basis, continuing production in the fourth quarter of 2016 was essentially flat with continuing production in the third quarter of 2016, with production from our CO2 tertiary properties increasing slightly.



Excluding sold properties, Denbury's continuing production for full-year 2016 averaged 62,998 BOE/d, down 11% from the prior-year's level. Approximately one-third of the production decline was attributable to production shut-in due to economics and weather-related shut-in production at Thompson and Conroe fields, with the remainder largely due to natural production declines



