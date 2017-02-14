Surgical Workflow Technology Provider Caresyntax® Launches Perioperative SaaS Suite At HIMSS Conference 2017

BOSTON, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Boston-based healthcare technology platform firm caresyntax® exhibits at HIMSS Conference in Orlando, Florida. The firm showcases how its perioperative solutions reduce unproductive time and deliver better care in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. caresyntax® enhances concepts of integrated operating room medical devices and workflows by applying its unique vendor-neutral Internet of Medical Things (IoT) approach to the entire horizontal peri-procedural workflow.

Today, caresyntax® unveils PRIME 365, its Software as a Service suite, extending a range of innovative features and economic benefits to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Its applications enhance productivity and collaboration of all key stakeholders in surgical care. Based on a fully HIPAA-compliant cloud platform, it frees hospital I.T. and biomedical teams from time consuming maintenance tasks, while enhancing serviceability and mobility of deployed solutions. Its flexible usage-based pricing can also reduce upfront investment in local infrastructure. PRIME 365 runs on top of various hardware acquisition solutions, and caresyntax® data acquisition platform, CXPRIME, that integrates multiple streams of data (video, images, sensors...) in the O.R. allowing real-time control, visualization and documentation of each procedure.

Over 80% of crucial clinical and operational data in surgery exists outside the structured EHR / EMR realm, produced by medical devices, people, sensors and checklists. Today this data is largely uncaptured, unstructured and unutilized. Yet its value is immense: by combining it with clinical outcomes, we can intelligently predict schedule patterns and improve real-time clinical decisions with decision support systems. caresyntax® ambition is to help form a new Smart Surgery ecosystem, driven by automation, predictive algorithms, and augmented visualization. The launch of the Prime 365 SaaS suite is a major milestone in this direction.

caresyntax® also introduces a revamped version of its analytics module CXIQ. Interpreting unparalleled combinations of data points from medical devices, sensors, and clinical reports, CXIQ generates insights that matter to your organization: performance of each procedure, compliance to standards... A customized dashboard allows O.R. and hospital management to access KPI in the glimpse of an eye.

caresyntax® expands its telemedicine application, CXSHARE, with additional mobile functionality. Now accessible on the cloud as a SaaS module, CXSHARE enhances the collaboration of teams by allowing them to communicate through chat and virtual consultations before, during and after the procedure. Clinicians can connect remotely to the O.R. directly on any web browser, without tedious plug-in installation, and collaborate with colleagues on real-time or recorded clinical content.

Finally, caresyntax® transforms surgical content management with CX ECLIPSE which aggregates all the clinical or operational data acquired during the procedure. Clinical content is enriched with patient or clinician context and diverse editing and processing functions (e.g., time-markers, comments, video cutting) and selectively exported to hospital systems or the cloud, thus significantly reducing archiving costs. As it can be accessed on the go, it reduces idle time spent in the O.R. prior to next procedure and automates cumbersome manual tasks (e.g., discharge or operative reports).

About caresyntax®

caresyntax® inc. is a surgical software solutions provider, based in Boston, MA. caresyntax® solutions are built and deployed in collaboration with many of the leading vendors in surgical medical device, healthcare IT, and hospital infrastructure fields. Our footprint allows us to help optimize workflow in over 10 million surgical procedures a year.

