

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's economy contracted for the first time in three quarters, defying expectations for further growth, as the stand-off between the government and the country's creditors continue, preliminary figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product declined a seasonally-and-calendar adjusted 0.4 percent sequentially in the final three months of the year, in contrast to economists' expectations for a similar size growth.



Third quarter growth was revised up to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent.



The year-on-year growth rate eased sharply to 0.3 percent from 2.2 percent.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP grew 0.2 percent year-on-year after 2.2 percent expansion in the previous three months.



The agency is set release detailed GDP data on March 6.



The European Commission on Monday retained Greece's growth forecast for this year and next at 2.7 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively. The outcome for 2016 was revised to 0.3 percent growth from a similar size contraction seen earlier.



