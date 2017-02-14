CLEVELAND, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 --



WHO:

Joseph P. Murphy, vice president at Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing

WHAT:

Will present the session "Optimize Your Hire Power: The Intersection of Selection and Science" during HR West 2017.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Monday, March 6 - Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Murphy is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 3:25 p.m. PST.

WHERE:

Oakland Convention Center

550 10th Street

Oakland, Calif.

DETAILS:

The possibilities offered by big data and talent analytics continue to generate tremendous buzz. Yet the purpose and practical use of these resources is often obscured by marketing jargon and hype, preventing companies from leveraging data as part of the hiring process. But not all hope is lost.

During HR West 2017, Joseph P. Murphy, vice president at Shaker, will cut through the noise surrounding big data and talent analytics and explain how the intersection of selection and science can help improve quality of hire. Throughout his session, Murphy will discuss actionable ways companies can improve the power of the candidate evaluation process, gather valuable data for analysis and provide hiring managers with insights to optimize hiring decisions. Murphy will also describe how companies can identify and focus on jobs where actively collected, intentionally defined candidate data will have the greatest return on investment.

Conference attendees interested in learning more about the data, scientific methods and analytic techniques that can help unlock the hiring potential of their organizations are encouraged to attend this session. For more information about HR West 2017, visit: http://hrwest.org.

ABOUT SHAKER

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology enables recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at shakercg.com.