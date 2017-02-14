MEF-certified Coriant 7090 Packet Transport Platform Enables Consolidation of Legacy Infrastructure, Improves Operational Efficiencies, and Enhances Customer SLAs

Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled end-to-end packet optical networking solutions, today announced that Interoute, owner operator of a global cloud services platform and one of Europe's largest networks, has successfully deployed a state-of-the-art packet solution from Coriant to improve operational efficiencies and enhance future service delivery across its network in the United Kingdom (UK). The Coriant solution, which includes the Coriant 7090 Packet Transport Platform and sophisticated end-to-end network management software, will enable Interoute to cost-efficiently support diverse end-user services on a unified, packet-based platform while accelerating service provisioning for customers.

"As part of our continuous drive for improvement we are enhancing our network to keep pace with our customers' evolving communications needs, including cloud-optimized connectivity and rapid service activation," said Robin Tero, Director of Network Transport, Interoute. "For this project we worked in close partnership with Coriant, through all phases of this network upgrade, including solution development, evaluation, testing, and implementation. The result is a state-of-the-art solution that not only provides a more efficient and scalable foundation for future customer service delivery, but also significantly simplifies our operational procedures."

Deployed throughout Interoute's UK network infrastructure, the MEF-certified 7090 solution supports cost-effective Ethernet service delivery using MPLS-TP technology, which combines the resiliency and predictability of carrier-grade transport with the efficiencies of packet technology. On a single and highly scalable platform, the Coriant 7090 solution also enables Interoute to efficiently consolidate a wide range of legacy traffic types and technologies, including PDH and SDH. To simplify end-to-end service provisioning and efficiently manage a mix of TDM and packet-based network services, Interoute will rely on Coriant TNMS, a best-in-class transport network management system.

"Interoute is a provider that takes continuous improvement very seriously and strives to achieve new levels of service performance and network efficiencies to support its customers," said Richard Fellner, Regional Vice President, EMEA, Coriant. "This successful deployment is a perfect example of how Coriant solutions translate directly into compelling operational advantages for our customers."

The Coriant multi-layer, end-to-end solutions portfolio includes comprehensive packet offerings from Ethernet bridging and Connection-Oriented Ethernet (COE) to MPLS-TP and IP/MPLS that empower a broad range of next-generation network applications and services, including mobile backhaul, Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC), Enterprise Business Ethernet, IP VPN, Smart City, cloud service connectivity, and legacy network migration.

About Interoute

Interoute is the owner operator of Europe's largest network and a global cloud services platform, which encompasses over 70,000 km of lit fibre, 15 data centres, 17 Virtual Data Centres and 33 colocation centres, with connections to 195 additional partner Data Centres. Our full-service Unified ICT platform serves Start Ups and international Enterprises, as well as every major European telecommunications service provider and major operators across the world, global internet giants, governments and universities.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of SDN-enabled, edge-to-core packet optical networking and DCI solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005013/en/

Contacts:

Coriant

Scott Larson, +1.978.250.3433

scott.larson@coriant.com