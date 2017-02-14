Konrad Gstrein Appointed General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

TORONTO, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Konrad Gstreinhas been named General Manager ofFour Seasons Hotel Toronto. A true leader in the industry, this is his sixth appointment with the company.

Gstrein's illustrious career started with Four Seasons in 2001 as Assistant Guest Services Manager atFour Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. His journey has been fast paced and nonstop with signature assignmentsin Sydney and New York, where he worked in several management positions. In 2008,Gstrein was promoted to Director of Rooms at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. In 2010, Gstreinheaded to Four Seasons Resort Hualalai and then back to Maui in 2012 when he was promoted toResort Manager. The Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (a Four Seasons Hotel) was Gstrein's most recent assignment, where he was theHotel Manager since 2014 before making his way to Toronto.

"Konrad brings a wealth of experience to his new role and is a true champion of the values and commitment to service excellence that define Four Seasons," saysVince Parrotta, President, Hotel Operations - Americas, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are delighted to welcome him to Toronto, one of our global flagship hotels and the birthplace of Four Seasons, where his love for hospitality is only outweighed by his passion for the guest experience."

Hailing from the village of Längenfeld, Austria, Gstrein has a love of travel,tennis and running, having competed in multiple marathons and triathlons. Heattended Handelsschule Business School in Telfs, Austria, after which he entered the hospitality industry.Gstrein's unwavering dedication and his strong people skills enable him tocontinuously make a positive impact on guests and employees alike.

About Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is Canada's first hotel to receive both AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star ratings. Having opened onOctober 2012the Hotel features 259 guest rooms, a 30,000 square foot luxuryspa, andCafé Bouludanddbarby international restaurateur and ChefDaniel Boulud. Recent awards and honors include 2017 TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice Winner - #1 Best Hotel in Toronto, Robb Report's Best of the Best, Condé Nast Traveller's Hot List and T+L's Top City Hotel in Canada.For more information, visit ourPress Roomor check outFacebook.



