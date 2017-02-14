AMCS Group reached new milestones in revenue, customer acquisition and global expansion in 2016. The company has also further strengthened its Executive Team to support future growth and consolidate its market leading position in the Waste, Recycling Logistics industries.

AMCS Group, the world's largest supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource recovery industry has today announced record sales of its innovative suite of industry specific software. This growth has also led to the expansion of AMCS's Executive Team with the arrival of four seasoned leaders to support the company as it expands to meet market demand.

2016 business performance highlights announced today include:

Annualized recurring revenue growth of 43% compared to 2015

Surpassed the 1,500 customer mark worldwide

Achieved customer retention rate above 98%

Completed two acquisitions creating a strong footprint and knowledge centre in continental Europe and Australia

Expansion of staff (+75 employees)

Global sales footprint with revenue coming from 22 different countries

Expansion of Executive Team (Michael Winton heading up North America, Conor Curley joining as CFO, Leonard Dolan driving acquisition integration and global process unification, and Mark Abbas taking over as CMO driving global product marketing, marketing and corporate messaging)

Commenting on AMCS's 2016 performance, CEO, Jimmy Martin said:

"AMCS is now a truly global business with over 350 employees and sales in 22 countries. The recent acquisitions of GMT and ASP bring significant additional experience and resources in key markets in central Europe and Australia, as well as further broadening our product range."

"Throughout the company we remain committed to optimising our customer retention and we will increase the investment in our commitment to customer success to ensure that we provide the highest possible levels of service."

"We have continued to reinforce our Executive Team and I am confident that this experience, coupled with our increased scale and product range, will provide a solid platform for continued growth in 2017 and beyond. "

AMCS works with some of the world's largest waste and recycling companies to support the transformation to a more circular economy. The company's product portfolio enables customers to optimize their logistics, digitalize and automate business processes, enable online customer interaction and drive recycling rates and profitability.

AMCS is the leading supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and material resources industries. We help over 1500 customers to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins and improve customer service. Our enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world.

Michael Winton

Michael is a global technology executive with a successful track record of P&L general management, business development, customer-focused services, operational execution and organization development. He has spent the last 20 years in high growth enterprise software and services companies such as Lochbridge and MicroStrategy driving profitable growth in the Internet of Things, mobile, analytics, PLM and consumer e-commerce domains.

Conor Curley

Conor has a proven track record in the finance function and working with high growth companies where he has held international financial roles with companies such Digicel in Papua New Guinea, China and other locations. He is a Chartered Accountant with Masters qualification in Accounting.

Leonard Dolan, Director of Business Processes Systems

Leonard has a proven track record in business process development in the Technology industry having worked for Dell for 18 years. He has delivered successful change initiatives through leading a diverse range of strategic global projects in Financial Services, Mergers and Acquisitions, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Materials Management and 3rd Party partners.

Leonard has a BSc (Hons) degree in Industrial Engineering and a first class honours Masters qualification in Project Management.

Mark Abbas, CMO

Mark is an IT executive with a track record of over 20 years in the Waste Recycling industry. As the CEO of GMT Europe, a company that was acquired by AMCS in 2016, he led the company to international growth and successfully completed a number of acquisitions. Mark acted as evangelist in the Waste Recycling market working closely with the product teams to keep the IT solutions on the front line of innovation, designing new features and capabilities.

