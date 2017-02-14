Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-02-14 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Full year 2016



-- Net turnover amounted to SEK 23,906 M (20,443). -- Operational earnings amounted to SEK 887 M (765). -- The Group's net profit for the year was SEK 636 M (647) and earnings per share SEK 12.45 (12.85). -- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 464 M (212). -- The Board proposes a regular dividend of SEK 8.00 (7.50). -- The Board proposes a 2-for-1 stock split.



Fourth quarter



-- Net turnover amounted to SEK 6,297 M (5,750). -- Operational earnings amounted to SEK 265 M (247). -- The Group's net profit for the period was SEK 173 M (196) and earnings per share SEK 3.35 (3.90). -- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -267 M (-230).



In a comment on the fourth quarter, Bilia's Managing Director Per Avander says:



"Demand for both cars and service was slightly better compared with last year, and we reported better operational earnings. The improvement is attributable to the Service Business, which boosted underlying turnover by about 7 per cent. The order backlog of new cars declined during the quarter, but was underlying more than 1,000 cars higher than last year. The financial position of the Group remains strong. We believe that demand for cars and service during the first quarter of 2017 will be slightly better compared with the corresponding quarter last year."



For further information, please contact Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, or Gunnar Blomkvist, CFO, telephone +46 31 709 55 00.



