AEROFLOT: Aeroflot named world's strongest airline brand

Moscow, 14 February - Aeroflot has been named the world's strongest airline brand by Brand Finance, the world's leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy.

Vitaly Saveliev, CEO of Aeroflot, said: "Aeroflot is honoured to be named the world's strongest airline brand. This recognition reflects not just our 93-year legacy as the No.1 air carrier in the world's biggest country, but also our best-in-class service offering on domestic and international routes, the youngest fleet of any major carrier globally, and of course our marketing efforts.

"Our current focus is on digitising Aeroflot - whether the customer experience or the behind-the-scenes management of logistics. As we continue to deliver on these goals and others, we are confident that the Aeroflot brand will grow ever stronger and both passengers and the industry will continue to recognise it as synonymous with excellence."

Celebrating its 94th year of operations in 2017, Aeroflot is one of the oldest airlines globally and one of Russia's best-known and most-loved brands. Thanks to a relentless focus on customer service and efforts to leverage the latest technology, Aeroflot today ranks among the premium airlines in Europe according to a wide range of industry awards and passenger ratings. Aeroflot is continuing to strengthen its international offering to customers, with convenient service between destinations in Europe and Asia via its modern hub at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

Brand Finance's Brand Strength Index (BSI) measures the impact the brand has on the company's commercial and operating activities, thereby acting as a measure of the effectiveness of the company's marketing activities. It looks at marketing investment, brand equity (the goodwill accumulated with customers, staff and other stakeholders) and finally the impact of those on business performance based on about thirty factors including data points such as fleet size, average age of fleet, safety measures, number of employees, investments made by the company, financial and operating results, client loyalty as well as key industry ratings from Skytrax, IATA, Bloomberg, etc.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier, a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot and its partners serve 1,062 destinations in 177 countries worldwide. In 2016, Aeroflot carried 29 million passengers (43.4 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

In 2016 Aeroflot became the first Russian airline to be awarded Four Star Airline status by Skytrax in recognition of the high-quality of its customer service, and was also named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the fifth time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Aeroflot operates one of the youngest fleets in the world with 190 aircraft. Aeroflot is based in Moscow, at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Aeroflot is among the global leaders in aviation safety, with a European Community Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) Index, the main globally recognized safety parameter, comparable to global peers.

The first Russian carrier to enter the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) register, renewing its registration for the sixth time in 2015, Aeroflot has successfully passed the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) and is fully ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 compliant.

