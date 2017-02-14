sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,963 Euro		+0,391
+1,81 %
WKN: A0JEGN ISIN: US01881G1067 Ticker-Symbol: W4M 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP21,963+1,81 %