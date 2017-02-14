SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Nlyte Software, the leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software company, today announced its strong 2016 calendar year results.

2016 Highlights include:

Closed 2016 with nearly 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth with continued 98% customer retention.

Named as a leader in Gartner's 2016 DCIM Magic Quadrant.

Acquired best in class energy monitoring and alarming company, FieldView Solutions.

Introduced eighth generation of its industry leading DCIM solution.

Grew customer base by over 20% year over year, including the addition of 14 new Fortune 500 customers.

Bolstered its DCIM leadership in the U.S. federal market and has now deployed the Nlyte solution in over 30 federal agencies.

Expanded its sales coverage worldwide.

"The IT infrastructure market in 2016 saw increased desire on the part of IT and facility managers to improve the agility and efficiency of infrastructure operations while also continuing to reduce costs," said Mark Gaydos, Nlyte CMO. "In 2016, we were proud to have more customers than ever adopting Nlyte's leading DCIM solution to streamline all the processes around their infrastructure management -- within their data centers and colocation facilities as well as on the IT edge."

In 2016, Nlyte delivered the following technology advancements:

Nlyte 8 introduced a single pane-of-glass view across all data center operations including ITSM processes, data center asset management, as well as facilities and resources to maximize efficiency and performance.

Nlyte 8.1 enabled Nlyte Energy Optimizer and Nlyte Alarm Workflow to provide seamless tracking of data center alarms through Nlyte Workflow processes.

The first Virtual Power Distribution Unit (V-PDU) was introduced to bring the equivalent capabilities and functionality of hardware-based PDUs, but at a 90% cost savings.

Nlyte DCOI module introduced the first Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution for U.S. Government IT and data center facility managers to conform with Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) from the U.S. Federal Office of Management and Budget.

Nlyte's Colocation Edition enabled colocation providers to generate and share detailed power usage effectiveness, data center capacity planning, as well as in-depth analytics reports, for better customer service and improved sales effectiveness.

Developed a connector for easy Oracle Virtualization integration.

Became the first DCIM solution to earn Verified security status.

Received certification for integration with HPE Oneview.

Nlyte's leadership position and offerings in the DCIM market led to the company's recognition by Datacentre Solutions' Data Centre DCIM Product of the Year award and being named a finalist in the International Energy Globe Awards.

Recognized for their thought leadership, Nlyte executives were invited to share their expertise at such prestigious industry events as:

Gartner Data Center, Infrastructure & Operations Management Conference where Nlyte's CMO, Mark Gaydos, hosted an informative panel with top industry leaders from Dell, NASA, Social Security Administration, USAA, and VMWare.

MeriTalk Accelerating Data Center Transformation event with Nlyte's Regional Vice President of Federal Accounts, Andrew Ryan, addressed the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) best practices "Funding and Energy Savings" panel with panelists from Federal HP Enterprise and Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) Department of Energy.

BMC Engage 2016 where Nlyte's CMO, Mark Gaydos joined World Bank's Frank Butler, Senior Data Center Project Officer to address Data Center Service Management (DCSM) technologies in "BMC/Nlyte Elevate World Bank's Cloud and Co-Lo Technologies" presentation.

Moving forward, Nlyte will continue to enhance its existing functionality and introduce new products expanding the suite of Nlyte solutions, while providing more granular visibility into data center operations.

"We were honored in 2016 to have so many new customers adopt Nlyte solutions, many of which are world renowned brands," said Nlyte Doug Sabella, CEO and President. "Unlike many of our competitors Nlyte has no hardware agenda. Our mission is pure, and solely focused on enabling our customers to use our software to smartly manage, deploy and operate their data centers at world class levels."

