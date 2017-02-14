

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer prices increased for the first time since mid 2014, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices advanced 0.3 percent annually in January following nil growth in December. This was the first increase since August 2014, when prices gained 0.1 percent. The annual rate matched economists' expectations.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in January after falling for two consecutive months. Prices were forecast to drop 0.2 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer and import prices moved up 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in January due to higher prices for petroleum products, scrap and watches. Prices were expected to grow 0.2 percent.



Likewise, producer and import prices advanced 0.8 percent, faster than the 0.5 percent rate economists had forecast.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX